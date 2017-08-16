Brewers' Neil Walker: Hits first homer with new team
Walker went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.
It hasn't taken long for Walker to get comfortable in Milwaukee -- he went 3-for-7 in his first two games with the Brewers before homering Wednesday. The 31-year-old was batting out of the two hole after batting fourth and sixth on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.
More News
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...