Play

Brewers' Neil Walker: Hits first homer with new team

Walker went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

It hasn't taken long for Walker to get comfortable in Milwaukee -- he went 3-for-7 in his first two games with the Brewers before homering Wednesday. The 31-year-old was batting out of the two hole after batting fourth and sixth on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast