Brewers' Neil Walker: Making team debut at third base
Walker is starting at third base and batting cleanup during Sunday's game against the Reds.
Walker was acquired to provide production at second base for the Brewers, but he'll kick things off at the hot corner with his new club as Travis Shaw sits out Sunday with a right foot injury. The veteran second baseman also doesn't figure to hit in the four hole often, as that is the spot in the batting order that Shaw has successfully occupied for the entirely of the 2017 campaign.
