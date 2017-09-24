Play

Brewers' Neil Walker: Out of lineup Sunday

Walker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Walker struck out in four of his five at-bats during Saturday's dramatic extra-innings victory over the Cubs, and will be stationed on the bench as the Brewers face off against southpaw Jose Quintana. Hernan Perez draws the start at second base and will bat leadoff.

