Brewers' Neil Walker: Out of Sunday lineup
Walker is out of Sunday's lineup against the Rockies.
Walker has a career 121 wRC+ against righties and a career 91 wRC+ against lefties, so he will likely sit in favor of Jonathan Villar in most games where a southpaw starts for the opponent. Villar will lead off and start at the keystone with lefty Kyle Freeland on the hill for Colorado.
