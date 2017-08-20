Play

Brewers' Neil Walker: Out of Sunday's lineup

Walker is out of Sunday's lineup against the Rockies.

Walker has a career 121 wRC+ against righties and a career 91 wRC+ against lefties, so he will likely sit in favor of Jonathan Villar in most games where a southpaw starts for the opponent. Villar will lead off and start at the keystone with lefty Kyle Freeland on the hill for Colorado.

