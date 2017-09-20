Brewers' Neil Walker: Receives breather Wednesday
Walker is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Walker heads to the bench following two straight starts as Hernan Perez moves over to the keystone for the series finale. Since joining Milwaukee on Aug. 12, Walker has slashed .267/.394/.467 with four home runs and 13 RBI.
