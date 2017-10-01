Play

Brewers' Neil Walker: Receives Sunday off

Walker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Walker will be withheld from the starting lineup for Game 162 against Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals. Jonathan Villar draws the start at the keystone in his stead, batting second. After a strong showing following his late-season acquisition, the Brewers will surely make a push to resign Walker this offseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast