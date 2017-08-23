Brewers' Neil Walker: Sitting Wednesday
Walker is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Jonathan Villar will start at second against a lefty (Matt Moore), as he did Sunday against Kyle Freeland. The 31-year-old Walker has hit safely in all eight games with Milwaukee since the trade from New York, with a homer and 5:2 BB:K over that span, but it looks like he and Villar will platoon at the keystone for the time being.
