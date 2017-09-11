Play

Brewers' Neil Walker: Takes seat versus lefty

Walker is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

The Brewers will send out a righty-heavy lineup against left-hander Steven Brault, so Walker will give way to Hernan Perez at the keystone for Monday's series opener. Look for Walker to return to the lineup Tuesday with Gerrit Cole on the bump for the Pirates.

