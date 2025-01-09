The Brewers and Cortes avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.6 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Picked up via trade from the Yankees last month, Cortes was eligible for salary arbitration for the final time, as he's slated for free agency next winter. The veteran left-hander held a 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 162:39 K:BB over a career-high 174.1 regular-season innings with the Yankees in 2024.