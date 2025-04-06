The Brewers placed Cortes on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left elbow flexor strain.

After serving up five home runs and allowing eight runs in total over two innings against the Yankees in his Brewers debut March 29, Cortes bounced back nicely in his second start Thursday, holding the Reds scoreless while allowing one hit and two walks over six innings in a winning effort. Per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brewers assistant general manager Matt Kleine said Sunday that Cortes was nursing the elbow issue heading into his start against Cincinnati, and he didn't respond as well coming out of that outing to leave Milwaukee confident that he would be ready to go for his next turn through the rotation. The Brewers thus decided to place Cortes on the IL, but Kleine expressed optimism that the elbow strain isn't a "long-term issue." Cortes is eligible to return from the IL on April 19, but he'll likely need to resume throwing within the next few days for a return on that date to become a reality.