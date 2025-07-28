Cortes (elbow) struck out nine and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk in 5.2 innings Thursday in his latest rehab start for Triple-A Nashville.

Cortes built up to 93 pitches (65 pitches) in what was the fourth and likely final start of his rehab assignment. The veteran southpaw has pitched effectively between his three outings with Nashville and one with High-A Wisconsin, logging a 1.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB in 18 innings. Though Milwaukee currently has five healthy starters who are all pitching well at the moment, manager Pat Murphy could be compelled to expand the rotation to six to make room for Cortes, who made just two starts for the Brewers before landing on the injured list April 6 due to a left elbow flexor strain. For his part, Murphy told Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin on Friday that the Brewers were still deciding on the next steps for Cortes, who could work in long relief if Milwaukee is unwilling to run a six-man rotation.