Cortes is scheduled to throw 90 pitches Thursday in what may be his final rehab start, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Cortes has made three rehab appearances with High-A Wisconsin in which he has allowed just one earned run across 12.1 innings. In his most recent appearance July 18, he pitched 5.1 innings, which is the first time he made it through five during the rehab stint. Eyeing 90 pitches Thursday, he should be able to expand upon the prior outing.