Cortes (1-1) picked up the win after throwing six scoreless innings on one hit and two walks Thursday against the Reds. He struck out six.

On the heels of being obliterated for eight runs his first start of the season against the Yankees, Cortes bounced back in a big way during his second start and didn't allow a baserunner in four of his six frames. Besides a Jose Trevino double in the third inning, Cincinnati offered very little resistance Thursday. Cortes will be working with some momentum in his next time out, but a scheduled matchup in Colorado in the middle of next week renders the left-hander a risky fantasy option.