The Brewers transferred Cortes (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday.
The transaction frees a 40-man roster spot for the addition of Craig Yoho. Cortes now will not be eligible to return until June. He was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left elbow earlier this month to combat a flexor strain and it's not clear when he might be ready to throw again.
