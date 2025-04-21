Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Brewers transferred Cortes (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

The transaction frees a 40-man roster spot for the addition of Craig Yoho. Cortes now will not be eligible to return until June. He was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left elbow earlier this month to combat a flexor strain and it's not clear when he might be ready to throw again.

More News