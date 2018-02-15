Brewers' Nick Franklin: Re-ups with Milwaukee on NRI deal
Franklin agreed to a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Franklin, a 2009 first-round draft pick of the Mariners, will make a return trip to Milwaukee after being designated for assignment by the team over the summer. He failed to bat over the Mendoza Line with the Brewers or the Angels, so he'll likely just act as organizational depth for the team given his expansive positional utility.
