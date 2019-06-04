Brewers' Nick Kahle: Snagged by Brewers on Day 2

The Brewers have selected Kahle with the No. 133 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A catcher from the University of Washington, Kahle has an excellent command of the strike zone, although he does not have plus power. It's possible he could develop an above-average hit tool, spraying balls to the gaps and occasionally sending one over the fence. He is just 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, and is a well below-average runner with questionable mobility behind the plate.