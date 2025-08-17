Mears earned the save in the Brewer's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Reds on Saturday despite giving up two runs (one earned) while striking out one batter in the 11th.

With Trevor Megill being deployed in the 10th inning, the Brewers called upon Mears to protect the Brewers' three-run lead in the 11th. Mears gave up an unearned run on an Elly De La Cruz sacrifice fly before yielding a solo homer to Noelvi Marte one batter later, but Mears managed to secure the save after getting Matt McLain to fly out to center field. Mears has given up four runs (three earned) over his last two outings and has a 5.59 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 9.2 innings since the All-Star break.