Brewers' Nick Ramirez: Re-signs with Brewers
Ramirez signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez is back with the Brewers on a minor-league deal after making a successful transition from first base to the bullpen last offseason. In his first year as a pitcher, the 28-year-old southpaw turned in a 1.37 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 56:24 K:BB across 79 innings of work with Double-A Biloxi. He also posted an .825 OPS in 32 plate appearances with the Shuckers. Ramirez hasn't pitched much above Double-A, so the Brewers will likely start him out at Triple-A Colorado Springs and see how he does before possibly calling upon him.
