Brewers' Noah Zavolas: Dealt to Brewers

Seattle traded Zavolas and Ben Gamel to Milwaukee on Friday in exchange for Domingo Santana, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Zavolas spent a majority of last season with short-season Everett, logging a 3.38 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 37 strikeouts in 34.2 innings of work. The 22-year-old will likely start the 2019 campaign in Low- or High-A for the Brewers.