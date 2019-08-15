Brewers' Noah Zavolas: Placed on injured list

Zavolas was placed on the injured list retroactive to August 14.

It's not clear what landed Zavolas on the injured list, but he has not pitched in a week, and will miss more time due to his injury. Zavolas is throwing well in his first season in the Milwaukee organization, going 6-5 with a 2.98 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 102:23 K:BB in 133 innings over 22 starts.

