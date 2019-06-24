Brewers' Noah Zavolas: Tosses shutout

Zavolas threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 11 batters in a start with High-A Carolina on Sunday.

Zavolas has thrown the ball well in his first since season with the Brewers, and Sunday's outing was his best to date. He has mad 14 starts with Carolina and owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 64:12 K:BB over 84 innings.

