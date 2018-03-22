Brewers' Oliver Drake: Increased odds at cracking majors
Drake has a good chance of starting the season in the majors with Boone Logan (triceps) sidelined, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Drake hasn't been spectacular this spring, allowing five runs on 10 hits in 8.2 frames of work. However, the 31-year-old may be just what the Brewers need in Logan's absence, as Drake -- a right-hander -- actually held left-handed hitters to a .685 OPS last season. Drake is also out of options, so that could also help his case. If he makes the team, he would likely pitch in low-leverage situations and occasionally against left-handed hitters based on his past success against them.
