Drake has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster.

Drake secured the final spot in the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen over the likes of Taylor Williams and JJ Hoover. The fact that Drake is out of options likely influenced the Brewers' decision, as the 31-year-old posted an unsightly 5.11 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB across 12.1 spring innings. Look for him to work primarily in low-leverage situations for the Brewers in 2018.