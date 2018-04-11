Drake threw 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals but allowed four runners to reach base while striking out just one batter.

There are no issues with Drake's 1.29 ERA through five appearances, but he has also served up five hits and walked seven batters over seven innings, and he will have a tough time keeping that ERA where it is unless he cuts down his 1.71 WHIP significantly. Whether he can do that remains to be seen given his 1.48 ERA. Drake can go multiple innings and is the rare righty reliever who has success against left-handers, though, so he figures to hold down a middle relief role for the Brewers unless things really turn south in the ratio departments.