Brewers' Oliver Drake: Struggling to keep runners off bases
Drake threw 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals but allowed four runners to reach base while striking out just one batter.
There are no issues with Drake's 1.29 ERA through five appearances, but he has also served up five hits and walked seven batters over seven innings, and he will have a tough time keeping that ERA where it is unless he cuts down his 1.71 WHIP significantly. Whether he can do that remains to be seen given his 1.48 ERA. Drake can go multiple innings and is the rare righty reliever who has success against left-handers, though, so he figures to hold down a middle relief role for the Brewers unless things really turn south in the ratio departments.
More News
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Increased odds at cracking majors•
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Takes loss Monday•
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Pitching reasonably well in middle relief•
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Nabs first save•
-
Brewers' Oliver Drake: Struggling in Milwaukee•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...