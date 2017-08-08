Brewers' Oliver Drake: Takes loss Monday
Drake allowed two earned runs over 1.1 innings and took the loss Monday as the Brewers fell to the Twins.
Drake was not helped out by a misplay in the outfield, but he also did not help himself by balking in the go-ahead run. Drake has not allowed in six of nine outings since the All-Star break, but he gave up a total of seven runs in the other three outings and now owns a 4.95 ERA in 46 games with the Brewers this season.
