Dunn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Dunn will take a seat after he went 1-for-10 with four strikeouts through the first two games of the series in Cincinnati, halting some of the momentum he had built during his hot start to the season. Joey Ortiz will replace Dunn at third base Wednesday, but the latter still looks to have a grasp on a regular role at this point.