The Brewers optioned Dunn to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Playing time has been hard to come across recently for Dunn, and the emergence of Joey Ortiz hasn't helped. The 26-year-old Dunn has slashed .221/.282/.316 through 104 plate appearances in the big leagues this year and will now head back to the minors to get back on track. Tyler Black was recalled from Nashville in a corresponding move.