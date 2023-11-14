The Brewers acquired Dunn from the Phillies in exchange for Hendry Mendez and Robert Moore on Tuesday and selected Dunn's contract from Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 26-year-old is coming off an excellent 2023 campaign at Double-A Reading where he slashed .271/.396/.506 with 21 home runs and 16 stolen bases. He then followed that up with a 1.071 OPS during the Arizona Fall League. Dunn has mostly played second base but also has experience at third base, shortstop and left field.