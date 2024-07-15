The Brewers transferred Dunn (back) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Dunn hasn't played at any level since June 12, with his last appearance coming with the Brewers before he was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on June 19. The Brewers later revoked the transaction June 27, instead placing him on their 10-day injured list with a back strain. Though Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after Dunn's placement on the 10-day IL that the utility infielder would be sidelined for at least one month, the 26-year-old's move to the 60-day IL now indicates that Milwaukee is preparing for him to miss at least two months. In a corresponding move, Brewers selected the contract of outfielder Brewer Hicklen to take Dunn's spot on the 40-man roster.