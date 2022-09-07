site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Breather Wednesday
Narvaez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale with the Rockies.
Narvaez will take a seat after he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss. Victor Caratini is starting at catcher and batting eighth against Colorado.
