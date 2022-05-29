Narvaez went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, an RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals.

Narvaez hadn't hit a triple since 2018 with the White Sox, but he came up a home run short of a cycle in the unexpected performance. The 30-year-old has multiple hits in each of his last three games, going 7-for-11 in that span. He's lifted his slash line to .276/.372/.429 with two home runs, nine RBI, 10 runs scored and seven doubles across 113 plate appearances this year while serving as the Brewers' top catcher.