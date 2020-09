Narvaez will start at catcher and will bat ninth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Jacob Nottingham will presumably get the nod behind the plate in the nightcap, continuing what has been a timeshare at catcher between the two for much of September. Narvaez was the starter in Tuesday's 18-3 win, finishing 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs in the blowout.