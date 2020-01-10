Play

Narvaez signed a one-year, $2.725 million deal with the Brewers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was acquired by the Brewers from the Mariners in early December and is now officially under contract with his new team. Narvaez should serve as the team's primary catcher in 2020, though his heavy career splits (.836 OPS vs. RHP and .699 OPS vs. LHP) will likely allow Manny Pina to earn regular starts against southpaws.

