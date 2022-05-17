site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Sits against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Narvaez will hit the bench Tuesday against Atlanta.
Narvaez sits against southpaw Tucker Davidson, as he has against all but one lefty the Brewers have faced this season. Victor Caratini will take over behind the plate.
