Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Reds.
Narvaez has a .447 OPS through 12 games in September and will take a seat Sunday with lefty Nick Lodolo pitching for Cincinnati. Victor Caratini will step in behind the plate and bat eighth.
