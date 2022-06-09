Narvaez (illness) will travel with the Brewers during their upcoming road trip to Washington, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Narvaez spent a week away from the team while on the COVID-19 injured list, but he's closing in on a return. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old will be activated Friday or whether he'll require a few days of on-field work prior to returning to game action. However, Narvaez should reclaim his job as the Brewers' primary catcher once he's officially reinstated from the IL.
