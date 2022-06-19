Narvaez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
The lefty-hitting Narvaez will retreat to the bench for the series finale, allowing Victor Caratini to pick up a turn behind the plate while southpaw Mike Minor takes the hill for the Reds. Narvaez went 1-for-12 with a walk, two RBI and a run while starting in each of the Brewers' past three games.
