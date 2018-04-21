Arcia exited Friday's game against the Marlins with a right ankle injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Arcia rounded first base in the 8th inning after a single and sustained the injury returning to the base as the Marlins attempted to catch him off the bag. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but the 23-year-old was helped off the field while putting no weight on his right leg.