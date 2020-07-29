Arcia went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates.

Arcia's two-run double was just inches away from being a grand slam, but it was his first extra-base hit of the season all the same. It was expected that Arcia would have to fend off Luis Urias (illness) to retain the starting shortstop job this season, but Urias has had to deal with a number of setbacks -- wrist surgery and a positive COVID-19 test -- over the last few months, so Arcia has been the Brewers' everyday shortstop out of the gate. He has handled the role just fine thus far, going 5-for-14 (.357) and not making the errors in the field that landed him in the doghouse a year ago.