Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Good contact this month
Arcia went 2-for-4 with two runs in Saturday's split-squad game against the Rangers.
Arcia has hit the ball well in March, going 11-for-39 (.282) with a home run and six RBI. He has batted leadoff at times this spring, but that was likely done in an effort to maximize his at-bats, and he will slot in near the bottom of the order when the regular season begins. While his spot in the batting order won't be optimal for fantasy players, the depth of the Brewers' batting order should still provide him ample opportunities with runners on base. Arcia will be the Brewers' regular shortstop in 2019, and will look to carry over last year's playoff success -- a .959 OPS over 10 games -- to the new season.
