Arcia was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs for the second time this season prior to Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati.

Arcia hasn't fared much better at the plate in the month of June, slashing .190/.215/.190 without a single extra-base hit. Though he always provides exceptional defensive play, Arcia has become a liability on the offensive end and will head to Triple-A for the second time this season. His first stint was cut short when Tyler Saladino (ankle) suffered an injury, but the team has since acquired infielder Brad Miller, and could be prepared to let Arcia work out the kinks in his swing for a bit longer this time. More important than anything else, however, is that the Milwaukee bullpen has been incredibly taxed and simply needed an extra arm, as Aaron Wilkerson was recalled in a corresponding move.