Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Arcia is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.
Arcia sits for just the second time this season. Eric Sogard slides over to shortstop, opening up third base for Brock Holt.
