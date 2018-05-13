Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Heads to bench Sunday
Arcia is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
After hitting a respectable .277 during his first full season in the majors in 2017, Arcia is currently slashing an abysmal .217/.262/.296 through his first 35 games this year. He continues to display plus defensive at the shortstop position, but the Brewers are surely frustrated by his overall lack of production at the plate. He'll get the day off with Tyler Saladino taking over at short.
