Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Heads to bench Tuesday
Arcia is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Despite reaching base twice and knocking in two runs during Monday's win over the Cardinals, Arcia will head to the bench with a difficult righty in Carlos Martinez toeing the rubber for the opposition. Arcia is just 1-for-11 (.091) in his career against Martinez, so Eric Sogard will start at shortstop and hit leadoff.
