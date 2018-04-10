Arcia is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Despite reaching base twice and knocking in two runs during Monday's win over the Cardinals, Arcia will head to the bench with a difficult righty in Carlos Martinez toeing the rubber for the opposition. Arcia is just 1-for-11 (.091) in his career against Martinez, so Eric Sogard will start at shortstop and hit leadoff.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories