Arcia went 12-for-28 (.429) with an RBI over his last 10 spring games, according to Brewers Sr. Director - Media Relations Mike Vassallo.

Arcia struggled at the plate to open the spring, but he has turned things around, and now owns a .310 batting average and .738 OPS for the 2018 exhibition season. He will likely hit in the lower third of the Brewers' batting order when the regular season rolls around, but should be in the lineup nearly every day.