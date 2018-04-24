Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Hindered by stomach illness
Arcia (ankle) is out of Tuesday's lineup due to a stomach illness, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It was reported that Arcia's ankle has returned to full health and that he would have been in Tuesday's starting lineup had it not been for his illness. The team didn't indicate the severity of Arcia's sickness, so consider him day-to-day until further notice. With Arcia out, Eric Sogard is starting at shortstop Tuesday night.
More News
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...