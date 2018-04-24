Arcia (ankle) is out of Tuesday's lineup due to a stomach illness, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It was reported that Arcia's ankle has returned to full health and that he would have been in Tuesday's starting lineup had it not been for his illness. The team didn't indicate the severity of Arcia's sickness, so consider him day-to-day until further notice. With Arcia out, Eric Sogard is starting at shortstop Tuesday night.