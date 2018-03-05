Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Hits hard to come by early
Arcia is 2-for-17 (.118) with a run scored through six spring training games.
Fantasy players would have preferred Arcia get off to a quicker start with the bat this spring, but with just two strikeouts thus far, there is certainly no reason to panic. Regardless of how he fares the rest of the spring, Arcia will head into the regular season as the Brewers' starting shortstop as long as he stays healthy.
