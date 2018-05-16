Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Not in lineup against Arizona
Arcia is out of the lineup versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday
Tyler Saladino will draw a start at shortstop for the series finale as Arica retreats to the bench following an 0-for-3 showing during Tuesday's game. Through 38 games this year, Arcia is hitting just .213/.256/.295 with two home runs and 13 RBI.
