Play

Arcia is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Arcia will open on the bench for a second time in six games as manager Craig Counsell continues to give Eric Sogard starts around the infield. The 23-year-old has turned in a passable .271/.364/.354 line with seven RBI and a 9:7 K:BB through 18 games in September.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast